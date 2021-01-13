Gillibrand urges New Yorkers to apply for COVID rent relief ahead of February 1 deadline

From the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is urging New Yorkers to apply for rental relief through the New York State-administered COVID Rent Relief Program. The application deadline is February 1, and individuals can apply through the COVID Rent Relief Program portal here, which is available in multiple languages. Read her statement below:

“Too many New Yorkers are still struggling to pay their rent due to lost income caused by the COVID-19 pandemic—we must ensure that folks understand and can access the resources available to help. I urge all eligible New Yorkers to apply for rental relief through the COVID Rent Relief program before the February 1 deadline. To beat the economic and public health crisis caused by the pandemic, we must ensure every New Yorker has a stable roof over their head, and a safe place to call home.”

Background:

New York’s COVID Rent Relief Program is the remaining portion of New York’s federal CARES Act funding for rental assistance, which amounted to $100 million. Senator Gillibrand has fought for funding to support housing assistance for New Yorkers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. She co-sponsored the Emergency Rental Assistance and Rental Market Stabilization Act of 2020, which would establish an Emergency Rental Assistance program to provide $100 billion in emergency rental assistance in order to help families and individuals pay their rent and remain housed during the coronavirus pandemic, and to help families pay back rent once the crisis is over. Gillibrand also cosponsored the Public Health Emergency Shelter Act, which would provide an additional $11.5 billion in critical funding to state and local governments to respond to the needs of families and individuals experiencing homelessness during this crisis.