GILLIBRAND STATEMENT ON THE START OF PRESIDENT TRUMP’S IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

From the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today released the following statement on the start of President Trump’s impeachment trial:

“With the Senate trial set to begin, I will do my constitutional duty to hold the president accountable and try him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The facts laid out by the House are disturbing. According to an admission by his own chief of staff, President Trump withheld military aid to an ally, currently engaged in warfare with Russia, in an effort to extract political favors for personal gain. I will enter the proceedings with one purpose: to find the truth and deliver justice. History will remember those who stood up for our values, our country and the rule of law, as well as those who enabled the degradation of our democracy. I intend to be in the former.”