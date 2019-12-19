GILLIBRAND STATEMENT ON IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT TRUMP

From the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today released the following statement after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of obstruction of justice and abuse of power:

“As a senator, I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution and to faithfully discharge the duties of my office. This includes holding the president accountable for bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors.

Now that the House has formally charged President Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of justice, the Senate will do its constitutional duty to try the president for these alleged crimes.

I will enter the proceedings with one purpose: to find the truth and deliver justice. It is incumbent on all of us—Democrat or Republican—to cast aside partisanship, consider the evidence marshalled by the House, and make an impartial judgement on whether to acquit or convict the president.

The facts laid out by the House are disturbing. According to an admission by his own chief of staff, President Trump withheld military aid to an ally, currently engaged in warfare with Russia, in an effort to extract political favors for personal gain. Although President Trump has done everything in his power to stonewall the House’s investigation, numerous nonpartisan military and career professionals have provided testimony relating this alleged abuse of power.

History will remember those who stood up for our values, our country and the rule of law, as well as those who enabled the degradation of our democracy. I intend to be in the former.”