Gillibrand joins bipartisan call to invest $5.6 billion in COVID-19 vaccine development and support

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand joined a bipartisan call to dedicate federal funding in the next coronavirus relief package to boost the country’s vaccine supply and distribution system. Robust vaccine infrastructure will be critical to manufacture and deploy a future COVID-19 vaccine. Gillibrand and her colleagues are calling on Congress to provide at least $5.6 billion in funding for vaccine distribution, provider training, public education, and expanded vaccine access.

“In order to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, equitable distribution of a safe and effective vaccine will be vital,” said Senator Gillibrand.“That’s why we must invest in reinforcing vaccine infrastructure across the country, so that our state and local governments can efficiently distribute a future vaccine, especially to high-risk populations. I’m proud to stand with my colleagues in our call for critical funding to fight this unprecedented public health crisis.”

State and local governments must boost their vaccine infrastructure in preparation for successful deployment of a future vaccine, to prevent infections, save lives, and safely get Americans back to school and work. To successfully deploy a future vaccine, they will need resources to purchase vaccines and storage equipment, launch provider and community education and outreach, build and strengthen immunization information systems or registries, and conduct ongoing virus surveillance and response. Gillibrand and her colleagues are calling for at least $3.6 billion for state and local vaccine infrastructure and distribution systems to ensure that a vaccine can reach every community. Additionally, as public health experts warn of increasing health risks of COVID-19’s expected overlap with flu season later this year, the senators are requesting an additional $2 billion over Fiscal Years 2020 and 2021 for flu awareness, education, and vaccination campaigns to ensure people get vaccinated for the flu.

Full text of the letter can be found here and below.

July 15, 2020

Dear Majority Leader McConnell and Minority Leader Schumer:

Thank you for your bipartisan work to respond to the health and economic effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the United States. As you prepare for the next relief package, we respectfully request at least $5.6 billion in funding to develop and support the critical vaccine infrastructure necessary to ensure that when a COVID-19 vaccine is available, it can be readily deployed across the country, particularly to high-risk populations. Successful and equitable distribution of a safe and effective vaccine is vital to allow our country and our economy to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, to save lives over the long term, and to get Americans back to work safely. However, the public health potential of a vaccine can only be realized by the system that ensures sufficient vaccination rates across the country to protect people from the virus and keep the disease from reemerging.

We were pleased to support previous COVID-19 emergency response bills that included critical funding for the development, production, and manufacturing of a vaccine and helped ensure health insurance coverage of a vaccine for many Americans. The Coronavirus Preparedness & Response Supplemental Appropriations Act (PL 116-123) included nearly $900 million in supplemental appropriations for research and development of vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics for COVID-19. Further, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act (PL 116-136) provided $3.5 billion in funding for manufacturing, production, and purchase of vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics for COVID-19. In addition, the CARES Act ensures private insurance coverage and Medicare coverage of a vaccine with no cost sharing. These are all critical steps to bolster vaccine development as quickly as possible and ensure the American people can afford the vaccine when available.

Just as Congress has invested in vaccine development, we must also invest in the deployment of a vaccine against COVID-19. As such, we ask that the next COVID-19 relief legislation include at least $3.6 billion for state and local infrastructure to develop vaccine distribution systems, deploy the vaccine to ensure coverage across every community, track COVID-19 vaccine coverage, monitor the safety of the vaccine, and support a media and education campaign to educate providers, and ensure community outreach. Such funding must be made available as soon as possible to allow states the time to build out this vaccine infrastructure and purchase the supplies needed so that systems are in place and ready to launch as soon as a vaccine is available. We cannot afford to wait until a vaccine is approved to begin this critical work.

Given the prediction that a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will emerge in the fall and winter and overlap with the flu season, we also ask that the next COVID-19 relief package include $2 billion over Fiscal Years 2020 and 2021 for flu awareness and education and flu vaccination campaigns to ensure people get vaccinated for the flu. This effort will be critical to protect people from getting infected with the flu virus, keep them out of the hospital in order to preserve beds for COVID-19 patients, and prevent people from being infected with both viruses simultaneously, which could be even more lethal and overwhelm hospital systems.

We also must ensure sufficient funding for our existing vaccine infrastructure to ensure children keep getting their regular vaccines, especially as states and localities consider reopening schools in the fall. We are concerned about reports of decreasing rates of routine immunizations among children, as parents may avoid non-emergency appointments and check-ups with their children’s pediatricians. Efforts to build up a COVID-19 vaccine infrastructure must supplement, not supplant, existing vaccine infrastructure. In fact, more resources may be needed to keep up routine vaccination rates in the face of the challenges presented by COVID-19.

Thank you for your attention to this critical need as you negotiate the next COVID-19 package. Widespread vaccination will be critical to restoring our economy, getting people back to work, and returning to normal, and we look forward to working with you towards that goal.