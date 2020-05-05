Gillibrand introduces legislation to create direct supply chain between farms and food banks

From the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

Coronavirus Pandemic Has Caused A Two-Fold Problem In the Food Supply Chain: Farms Face A Surplus of Crops As Restaurants, Hotels, and Schools Remain Shuttered; Meanwhile Food Banks Are Experiencing Unprecedented Demand, With Millions of Newly Unemployed Americans

The Food Bank Access to Farm Fresh Produce Act Will Connect Food Banks’ Demand With Farmers’ Supply

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, will hold a video press conference call to announce legislation that will address disruptions in the food supply chain caused by the coronavirus pandemic and directly connect farms to food banks. As restaurants, hotels, schools, and other food service entities cease operations to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, reports have emerged that millions of pounds of produce have been left to rot in fields. Meanwhile, food banks across the country are facing unprecedented demand, as millions of newly unemployed Americans now face food insecurity. The Food Bank Access to Farm Fresh Produce Act will provide needed support to food banks as they continue to serve the surge of jobless Americans, while also supporting struggling farmers who lack buyers for their produce.

