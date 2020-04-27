Gillibrand calls for over $15 billion in funding for workforce development in fourth COVID-19 relief package

From the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand urged Congress to include $15.1 billion in workforce development system funding in the next phase of coronavirus relief legislation. Millions of Americans have lost their jobs as the coronavirus pandemic has forced workplaces to close or limit services. As unemployment in New York soars, Senator Gillibrand joined her Senate colleagues in calling for direct support for critical workforce development and career and technical education, particularly in industries where demand has grown — frontline health services, manufacturing PPE and essential equipment, and contact tracing.

“While the coronavirus outbreak has pushed millions of Americans into economic instability and financial hardship, the demand for frontline workers has grown,” said Senator Gillibrand. “For our country to recover, it is essential that we invest in developing a workforce that will address the current crisis and employ them with sustainable, good-paying jobs. This funding will train workers with in-demand skills and build the strong, skilled, and diverse American workforce needs during this unprecedented time.”

In the past month alone, nearly 22 million workers filed unemployment claims, and nearly all of the jobs gained in the last five years have been lost. In the letter, Senator Gillibrand and her colleagues recommended investing at least $15.1 billion in programs authorized by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, including Wagner-Peyser, adult education, Layoff Aversion Funds, and the Perkins Career and Technical Education Act, in forthcoming COVID-19 relief legislation. The training will provide newly unemployed Americans — and those yet to file claims — with training and support to prepare them for a transition into new careers and pursue reemployment opportunities as the economy rebounds

