Gilbertsville-MT. Upton Central School District hosts free dairy-delicious giveaway for the community

From Gilbertsville-MT. Upton Central School District:

Gallons of FREE milk, yogurt, cheese & ice cream to be distributed to public on Wednesday, May 13th

GILBERTSVILLE, N.Y. – New York dairy farmers and dairy processors have teamed up to bring delicious and nutritious dairy foods to the Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton Central School District.

Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national cooperative owned by dairy farm families across the U.S., has teamed up with Dean Foods processing plants across the Northeast and American Dairy Association North East, representing over 10,000 dairy farmers, to support the giveaway with a truckload of milk carrying close to 4000 gallons. Dairy processors including Chobani, Cabot, Hershey’s and Huff have stepped in to provide free yogurt, cheese, eggs and ice cream.

“These unprecedented times have been challenging for everyone, including dairy farmers. Our farm families are part of the fabric in our local communities and are dedicated to providing nutritious dairy products to family tables across the country,” said Jennifer Huson, Senior Director Marketing, Council Affairs and Industry Relations, Dairy Farmers of America Northeast Area. “As a dairy farmer owned cooperative, Dairy Farmers of America is pleased to work within our communities to ensure more people have access to dairy as part of a healthy diet.”

Families can pick up delicious and nutritious dairy foods on Wednesday, May 13 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton Central School District, 693 State Highway 51 Gilbertsville, NY 3776 while supplies last. To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution and comply with social distancing guidelines, there will be a drive-through distribution process. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk or window to receive dairy foods.

“We are grateful to our local dairy farmers and dairy processors for providing these delicious foods that will help nourish our families,” said Heather Wilcox, Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton Pk-12 Principal. “These are challenging times for all of us and our school district wants to do everything possible to help support students and families during this time. I really want to encourage everyone to come out on Wednesday to enjoy this great opportunity.”

To date, Dairy Farmers of America, with the help of American Dairy Association North East, has donated more than 100,000 gallons of milk throughout New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware.