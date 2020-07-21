Fundraiser for Johnson City Senior Center

From the Johnson City Senior Center:

On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Doug’s Fish Fry To-Go will be in the Johnson City Senior Center parking

lot selling their delicious fish and fries to-go to benefit the Senior Center. The to-go event is from

11:00am – 6:00pm. The Johnson City Senior Center is located at 30 Brocton Street in Johnson City, NY.

Orders can be placed in advance by calling 607-753-9184, extension 2, until 4:00pm. It is NOT

necessary to place orders prior to pick-up; they can also be placed upon arrival.



Masks and social distancing are required.

This is a fundraiser to support the programs at the Johnson City Senior Center. There will also be raffles and JCSC tee shirts available. The raffles include an air fryer and croquet set.

The Johnson City Senior Center is a non-profit organization. They have been temporarily closed due to COVID-19. To learn more about the center, visit our website. To learn more about the event, visit our Facebook event.