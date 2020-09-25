From Vestal CSD Public Information Office

From The Vestal Central School District:

The Vestal Central School District continues to work with the Broome County Health Department, as we have received notification today (9/24/20) of a newly confirmed case of COVID-19 involving a high school student. Per New York State Department of Health guidelines, any person who was in contact with the confirmed case will be quarantined by the Broome County Health Department for up to 14 days. Close contacts have been identified and the Broome County Health Department is in the process of contacting any individuals who were exposed.

In its contact-tracing investigation, the Broome County Health Department has not identified any student or staff exposure because this student was not in school during the infectious period.