Friends of Rogers to host Paddle Trip and Mushroom Walk on September 25th

From Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center:

Friends of Rogers has two educational offerings for you on September 25, 2021. First at 9 am join Adam Schoonmaker, Ph.D., Professor of Geology at Utica College, for an off-site Kayak/Canoe trip at Nine Mile Swamp. There is a fee for this event as follows: With your own boat $20, member rate is $15. If you don’t have your own Kayak or Canoe, we do have a limited number of boats you can rent. Kayaks are $30, Canoes $35 and members get $5 off these rates. We have 15 spots to reserve by emailing execdir@FriendsofRogers.org. Please be sure to say if you are reserving a spot with your own boat or with ours. Group will meet in Main Rogers Center parking lot at 9 am to follow the leader up to 9-Mile Swamp or meet at 9-mile in Hubbardsville on Wickwire Road. Our paddle trips fill up quickly, so we suggest you email your reservation soon.

The second event of the day is the Mushroom Walk with Mycologists Sally Reymers and Owen Tallman at Rogers Center at 2 pm. Have fun with fungi while you walk along the trails of Rogers Center to find wild specimens in their native habitats. The mycologists will assist you with mushroom identification and discuss their role in nature. Dress for the weather and bring any photos or recently-collected mushrooms you would like help identifying. This program is Free and brought to you by the Otis Thompson Foundation. Maximum attendance is 15 people. Participants can register by emailing info@friendsofrogers.org or call 607-674-4733. Once we respond, your spot is confirmed.

We also have our Wild Goose Chase 5k Trail Run walk on September 18th, fee is $25 and you can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/NY/Sherburne/RunFORRogersCenterWildGooseChase or by emailing Simon at execdir@friendsofrogers.org by 9/15/21.

We have many more programs and events to come in October, so look for more information here or follow us on Facebook @Rogerseec or subscribe to our email newsletter at www.friendsofrogers.org.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for people of all ages. The staff is currently working in the Bird Cabin while the Visitor Center is under construction. The Visitor Center building remains closed , but the restroom building is open every day 7 am-7 pm.