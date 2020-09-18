Friends of Rogers presents” Animals of Halloween” with social distancing

From the Rogers Environmental Education Center:

If you are looking for something to do over the long Columbus Day weekend, register to attend the FREE family friendly event “Animals of Halloween” on Saturday, Oct. 10th from 4-7 pm at Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne. There are changes to the program this year to accommodate for social distancing and health precautions for all. Masks must be worn; hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing will be encouraged. Reservations will be taken by phone or email, for up to 12 people in a group, every 15 minutes until the event ends at 7 pm.

Starting at the main parking lot, follow the signs to the right and check in with staff for your reserved time slot. Then travel Spruce Trail to see 4 actors dressed as animals and learn about each animal they portray. All traffic flow will be one way, and everyone must wear masks. Friends of Rogers will not have the usual cider and donuts, or food of any kind offered, but the picnic tables will be available for use to enjoy your packed meal. Bring marshmallows and s’mores items with you and use one of the many firepits spread out along the main parking lot area to make your tasty treats while you wait or after you have traveled the trail.

“Animals of Halloween is a family friendly event for all ages, no haunted house or anything that might scare children.” Said Simon Solomon, Executive Director at Friends of Rogers. “We encourage families to make your reservations early and with other people that you are comfortable being with.” It is noted that everyone will be reminded to stay 6 feet from others while on property for the event.

A new offering this year is a photo spot decorated in an autumn theme. Photos will be taken and emailed or texted to you at no charge, or families can take photos with their own phone or camera. Unfortunately, Staff will not be allowed to handle anyone else’s camera or phone to take extra photos. Heather Tehan, Director of Development for Friends of Rogers said “We wanted to provide a space for families to have a photo taken, since many people have missed opportunities for family photos this year, with travel and quarantine restrictions.”

Reservations can be made by calling 607-674-4733 or emailing info@friendsofrogers.org. Staff will return your call or email to discuss what time you would like and what is available. There will be 144 spots available, with up to 12 people allowed in a group, to start down the trail every 15 minutes.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for all ages. Visitor Center remains closed temporarily and Restrooms are open Friday-Sunday 7 am -7 pm. For more information, call (607) 674-4733 or visit www.FriendsofRogers.org.