Friends of Rogers presents Animals of Halloween on 10/9/21

From the Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center:

One annual event to attend over the long Columbus Day weekend is the FREE family friendly event “Animals of Halloween” on Saturday, October 9th from 3-7 pm at Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne. In order to host the event this year, Friends of Rogers is following the Health Department guidelines in place at the time of the event. They expect masks must be worn in the group setting, even outdoors. Hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing will be encouraged. Reservations will not be required this year but are encouraged as the limit is 25 people in a group every 30 minutes until the last group goes through at 6:30 pm.

Starting at the main parking lot, follow the signs to the right and check in with staff for your reserved time slot or to be included in a group. Then travel Spruce Trail to see 4 actors dressed as animals and learn about each animal they portray. All traffic flow will be one way, and everyone must wear masks. Friends of Rogers will not have the usual cider and donuts, but the picnic tables will be available for use to enjoy your packed meal. Bring marshmallows and s’mores items with you and use one of the many firepits spread out along the main parking lot area to make your tasty treats while you wait or after you have traveled the trail. The first 150 kids will receive a gift card for a free small cone donated by Gilligan’s Ice Cream in Sherburne. Pumpkins donated by Gary Solomon will line the walkways and children can take one home and carve or paint for Halloween when they leave.

“Animals of Halloween is a family friendly event for all ages, no haunted house or anything that might scare children.” Said Simon Solomon, Executive Director at Friends of Rogers. “We encourage families to make your reservations early as we were fully booked last year.”

Friends of Rogers will be offering a photo spot again this year, at the entrance with the pond as the backdrop. Photos will be taken and emailed or texted to you at no charge, or families can take photos with their own phone or camera. Unfortunately, Staff will not be allowed to handle anyone else’s camera or phone to take extra photos. Heather Tehan, Director of Development for Friends of Rogers said, “We offered the photo spot last year and the families really appreciated the opportunity and kids were happy to pose for the family photo. So, we decided to continue the fun at this year’s event.” Reservations can be made by emailing info@friendsofrogers.org. Staff will return your email to discuss what time you would like and what is available.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for all ages. Visitor Center remains closed temporarily and Restrooms are open Daily 7 am -7 pm. For more information, call (607) 674-4733 or visit www.FriendsofRogers.org.

###

Friends of Rogers Executive Director Simon Solomon is available for interviews by calling (607) 674-4733.

The mission of the Friends of Rogers is to provide outstanding educational opportunities that excite, inspire, and motivate people of all ages to enjoy, understand and protect our natural environment.