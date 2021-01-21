Friends of Rogers looks forward to Visitor Center construction and need for Volunteers.

From the Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center:

Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center is planning for Spring and the construction of the Visitor Center to start soon. The Visitor Center Building is being updated by the NYS DEC, Bureau of Procurement and Expenditure Services with an ADA Accessibility Improvement to the Visitor Center. In order to keep the store going through this process, the store will be moved to the Bird Cabin for the Spring and Summer. The offices will be accessible to staff in the Visitor Center, but it will not be accessible to the public.

Simon Solomon, Executive Director said, “We are looking forward to the improvements and we are using this time to also install new exhibits in the Visitor Center. We hope to have an unveiling of the improved facility and the new exhibits in late Summer.” Friends of Rogers received a Grant for Exhibit Improvements from NYS Parks and Trails in 2020.

Moving the Store to the Bird Cabin is expected to increase daily traffic for purchasing fish food and other items. Friends of Rogers is asking for Volunteers to help staff the store 7 days a week in two shifts of 3 hours each. If you have 3 hours a week, or more, to spare, please inquire about the details by emailing Heather Tehan, Director of Development at development@friendsofrogers.org or calling 607-674-4733 and leave a message with your name and phone number. Volunteers can sign up on our website at Friendsofrogers.org under the volunteer tab. A volunteer application will be emailed or mailed to you. COVID precautions are expected, so volunteers will be asked to wear masks, wipe down surfaces and use hand sanitizer. The public will be required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer to enter the store. Items can also be purchased online and shipped to you or you can schedule pick up.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for people of all ages. The staff is currently working in shifts between home and the Visitor Center. The Visitor Center building remains closed to the public with the restrooms open Friday through Sunday 7 am-7 pm and during any programs.