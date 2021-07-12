Friends of Rogers hosts Shredding Event Sponsored by Preferred Mutual on Saturday, July 24th

From the Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center:

Friends of Rogers encourages you to come to Rogers Center for a Shredding Event on Saturday July 24, 2021, from 9 am -12 pm. This is your chance to clear out the paper clutter in your home, safely. Sponsored by Preferred Mutual, this event is FREE and open to the public. The shredding truck will be near the main parking lot at Rogers Center. Each person can bring up to 5 file boxes of paper to shred, no need to remove staples. Preferred Mutual will be on site with Friends of Rogers. Free will donations are accepted to benefit Friends of Rogers!

If you have a file cabinet with old tax returns, receipts, bank statements, etc. you have heard it is not a good idea to put them into the regular paper recycling or into your trash. Sitting down with a personal shredder is another option, but it is a long and tedious job. Friends of Rogers and Preferred Mutual offer you this chance to free yourself of the clutter with no worries about where your sensitive information is going. This event will happen rain or shine.

Heather Tehan, Director of Development said, “This event is to help folks in the community to safely clear out papers that they no longer need while keeping that paper out of the landfill. We thank Preferred Mutual for sponsoring this event, allowing this service to be free to the public.”

The Friends of Rogers store will be open in the Bird Cabin and the Tesla will be set up on site for you to see and purchase tickets. All the usual activities such as feeding the fish and walking the trails will be available all day. Picnic tables are available for you to bring a packed lunch to enjoy on the grounds as well.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for people of all ages. The staff is currently working in the Bird Cabin while the Visitor Center is under construction. The Visitor Center building remains closed , but the restroom building is open every day 7 am-7 pm.