Friends of Rogers hosts Outdoors Day at Rogers Center Saturday June 12, 2021

From the Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center:

Outdoors Day is a free, open-house style event held in conjunction with National Get Outdoors Day. This year, Outdoors Day at Rogers Center is June 12th from 10-3. Free guided outdoor activities and demos are offered for the whole family. Pre-registration preferred, contact info@friendsofrogers.org. Activities include Catch & Release Fishing from 10am-12pm & 12-2pm, Groups up to 25 for each time slot. Kayak/Canoe on Ice Pond at the top of each hour from 10-2 pm. Bird watching Hike at 11 am lead by Mike DeWispelaere of Chenango Bird Club, max group of 20. Invasive Species Walk & Talk at 1 pm lead by Rebecca Hargrave of SUNY Morrisville Environmental Sciences & Arboriculture, max group of 20. NYS DEC Ranger will be onsite, and an outdoor safety table will be available.

The Friends of Rogers store will be open in the Bird Cabin and the Tesla will be set up on site for you to see and purchase tickets. All the usual activities such as feeding the fish and walking the trails will be available all day. Picnic tables are available for you to bring a packed lunch to enjoy on the grounds as well.

Simon Solomon, Executive Director said, “This is a great opportunity to bring your family to Rogers Center and try a new outdoor activity or learn about what you can see at Rogers Center, or even in your own yard.” Pre-registration is required for the events and can also be done the day of the event, if space is available.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for people of all ages. The staff is currently working in the Bird Cabin while the Visitor Center is under construction. The Visitor Center building remains closed , but the restroom building is open every day 7 am-7 pm.