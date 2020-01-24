Friends of Rogers Hosts Lynn Cleveland Photography Exhibit Opening

From Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center:

Friends of Rogers is hosting a photography exhibit by Lynn Cleveland of Frankfort, NY titled “Nature’s Visions – Birdlife” in the Visitor Center Exhibit room at Rogers Center. The exhibit opening event will be held on Sunday, February 16th from 1-2:30 pm.

You can meet the artist, refreshments will be served, and the opening is free and open to the public.

Lynn’s work has been published in Wild Planet Magazine and Bird’s & Bloom. Her images have been featured by the National Wildlife Federation on a yearly planner and greeting card.

The National Audubon Society has also featured her images in the online field guide for several species such as the Ring-necked Pheasant, Northern Rough-winged Swallow and Northern Shoveler.

Her work has won awards at the Munson-Williams-Proctor Sidewalk Art Show and Audubon Denver Wildlife Photography Contest. Lynn said, “The most rewarding aspects of wildlife art photography is the ability to document and share birdlife experiences I witness in the field.” Lynn went on to say “From the muted tones and serenity of a Great Gray Owl soaring over a snow-covered landscape, to the vivid colors of a lemon-yellow male American Goldfinch hanging from a branch laden with deep pink crabapple blossoms.

By turning wildlife images into art, my hope is that you are pulled into the image, allowing nature to take you away, if only for a moment.”

Lynn’s work will be on display and available to purchase through April. Lynn is generously donating 20% of the proceeds of any sale, during this exhibit, to Friends of Rogers.

The exhibit is open to the public anytime the Visitor Center is open, Wed-Sat 10 am – 4:30 pm and Sundays 11 am – 3 pm

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for all ages.

Visitor Center hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Trails and grounds are open dawn to dusk daily. For more information, call (607) 674-4733 or visit https://friendsofrogers.org/