Friends of Rogers hosts 3rd Annual Electric Car Show on 10/3/21

From Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc:

If you have ever wondered about Electric cars, or want to ride in one, join Friends of Rogers for the 3rd annual Electric Car Show on Sunday, October 3rd from 11-2 pm at Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne. Talk to the owners of EV’s, and Car Dealers at the event, and even take a test ride. Friends of Rogers is following the Health Department guidelines in place at the time of the event. They expect masks must be worn in the group setting, even outdoors, and especially on test rides. Hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing will be encouraged.

Brake form the Grind food truck will be on site with healthy and fresh farm-to-truck offerings to purchase for lunch and the picnic tables will be available all around Rogers Center. This Free and Family friendly event is made possible by a grant from Electrify America and the partnership with National Drive Electric Week. There is plenty to do at Rogers center after you check out the cars, such as feeding the fish in the trout ponds, looking over the bridge for turtles and carp and walking the paved and wooded trails. Heather Tehan, Director of Development said, “ Taking your first ride in a Tesla is a memorable experience and you can enjoy that experience at this event.” She went on to say, “There is no pressure to buy anything at the show, you can just ask questions and find out real information form people that drive electric daily.”

Other Nonprofits will be set up at the event as well as alternative energy companies such as solar and geothermal. Companies that offer charging stations will be on site too. If you would like to set up at the show, please contact Heather Tehan at development@friendsofrogers.org for a space. Friends of Rogers will also have the 2020 Tesla Model 3 on display, and you can get your tickets to win at the show or online at www.friendsofrogers.org . Last day to purchase raffle tickets is 10/15/21 at 6 pm.

When asked about the event, Simon Solomon, Executive Director said, “It’s great to see people getting real information about the fully electric and hybrid options available and we are pleased to offer this as part of our environmental education.”

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for all ages. Visitor Center remains closed temporarily and Restrooms are open Daily 7 am -7 pm. For more information, call (607) 674-4733 or visit www.friendsofrogers.org .

The mission of the Friends of Rogers is to provide outstanding educational opportunities that excite, inspire, and motivate people of all ages to enjoy, understand and protect our natural environment.