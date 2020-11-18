Friends of Rogers holds wreath sale in in place of Annual Wreath Workshop

From the Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center:

Friends of Rogers usually hosts an annual wreath making workshop the first Saturday in December, but not this year. The workshop has been so well attended for many years and marks an annual tradition at Rogers Center. This year, with COVID precautions, they decided to go a different way. They will be making wreaths to sell at the Black Friday sale along with their locally produced Maple Syrup and Honey. Wreaths to be decorated will sell for $20 and wreaths decorated with a bow and pinecones will sell for $25. All the greens were generously donated by Doug Keith of Keith Tree Farm, 9832 Keith Rd, North Brookfield, NY. Simon Solomon, Executive Director, said “With COVID we could not come up with a safe way to host the Wreath Making Workshop this year. So instead, we have made fresh wreaths that our supporters can purchase and take home to personalize to keep the tradition going.”

There is also Honey for sale from the Bees at Rogers Center. This is a new item for Friends of Rogers. The Honey comes from the Beehive Gazebo that Eagle Scout Gabe O’Dell built in 2019. The annual maple syrup sale will also be happening with a generous 25% off all sizes of maple syrup for one day only. “We encourage folks to make this a new holiday tradition.” said Heather Tehan, Director of Development. “We offer truly local products, such as the Maple Syrup and Honey, that are harvested from the Sugar Bush and Beehive Gazebo at Rogers Center. This year the wreaths add more to the event as well. You can take a piece of Rogers home with you or send it as a gift to someone that used to visit Rogers Center.”

The sale will be held in front of the Visitor Center on State Route 80 in Sherburne on Black Friday, November 27th 10 am -2 pm. All proceeds will benefit Friends of Rogers. Orders can be placed online at FriendsofRogers.org or by phone at 607-674-4733. Your order can be shipped to you or anyone you like, or you can arrange to pick it up at the center. Parking is available in the adjacent parking lot, and the center will be accessible if weather forces the sale indoors. Masks are required and shoppers are limited. Other Items from the gift shop will also be available such as stuffed toys, Blue Bird House kits, Bat house Kits, jewelry, books, and trail guides.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for people of all ages. The Visitor Center building is currently closed to the public and staff is available by appointment. Restrooms are open Friday-Sunday 7 am – 7 pm.