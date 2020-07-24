Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center to host Silent Auction and Family Fishing Day August 1st.

From the Rogers Environmental Education Center:

Come to Rogers Environmental Education Center on August 1st for two events that offer something for everyone. The first event is a Family Fishing day from 9 am -1 pm and the second is the Silent Auction portion of the Spring Frolic, that was canceled in March, from 9 am – 3 pm. Both events are free to enter and open to the public.

Family Fishing Day is for everyone, whether you are an expert fisherman or new to the sport, you can come enjoy the rare opportunity to fish at Rogers Center! Join us for a day of catching (and releasing) fish in our waters. Staff will be on hand for those new to the game. COVID-19 Protections: Families will be requested to bring their own fishing poles or use the poles on site, which will be disinfected after use. Families will be socially distanced and required to wear masks when near others. Friends of Rogers staff will have worms available and will assist with removing fish from the lines if needed. Bait will be provided, and fishing poles are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Also, on August 1st from 9 am – 3pm Friends of Rogers will hold the Silent Auction portion of the Spring Frolic that was canceled in March. This event will take place in the open air of the outdoor classroom. Masks are mandatory, 15 people in the classroom at one time, including staff, social distancing will allow for two people at any table at one time. Ticket buyers to the original event and members will get first bids from 9-10 am, then bidding is open it to the public until 2 pm. Cash out from 2 to 3 pm. Simon Solomon, Executive Director said “We wanted to recognize the ticket buyers that had planned to attend the full event in March by allowing them first bids at the auction. Many ticket buyers graciously donated the cost of their tickets to us when the event was canceled, and we appreciate their support.” If you choose to buy it now, you can cash out your items at any time and take them with you. Each bidder will be given a pen to use throughout the auction. Items will be on display but cannot be touched or handled. Staff will be available to show bidders any items. Phone bids are welcome by calling 315-269-1764 and will be placed on the bid sheets in real time. Event will happen rain or shine. Heather Tehan, Director of Development mentioned, “We have about 8 tables of silent auction items to bid on. You could win the bid on gift cards, artwork, experiences, and handcrafted items, even a Stihl string trimmer and fly-fishing equipment.” A new addition is a raffle table, so you can buy tickets for a chance to win other items without bidding. That table will be drawn at 3 pm. The Tesla Model S 70 raffle car will also be on display so you can see it firsthand and get your tickets to win it. With Family Fishing Day happening on the same day so there is something for everyone to enjoy. You can place some bids, go fishing or hiking, come back and see how your bid is doing. To reserve a spot in the first hour, please email Heather at development@friendsofrogers.org Follow the event on Facebook for photos of items available.

Proceeds raised from the Silent Auction event fund the organization’s annual operating budget, allowing Friends of Rogers to continue providing outstanding educational opportunities that excite, inspire, and motivate people of all ages to enjoy, understand, appreciate, and protect our natural environment.

A non-profit organization, Friends of Rogers has managed Rogers Environmental Education Center since state funding closed operations at the end of 2010. In the years since, Rogers Center has evolved into the region’s premier eco-tourist destination and environmental resource, serving more than 18,000 visitors in 2019.