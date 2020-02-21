Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center to host 9th annual Spring Frolic fundraiser

From the Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center:

Celebrate the first day of Spring at the 9th annual Spring Frolic fundraiser to benefit Friends of Rogers Environmental Education center on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The event will be held from 6-9 pm at Magro’s Banquet Hall, 110 Sanitarium Rd, Sherburne, NY and tickets are on sale now.

You can Eat, Drink & Bid at the Spring Frolic, with favorite culinary venues offering signature dishes and drinks throughout the festivities.

The participating restaurants include Bullthistle Brewing Co; Feast & Festivities by O’Connor’s; Bueno Taco; FoJo Beans; Gilligan’s Restaurant; Jewett’s Cheese House; Lewis’ Restaurant; Michael’s Fine Food & Spirits and Old Home Distillers.

A cash bar is also available. Silent Auction tables and Raffle tables will be loaded with wonderful prizes and experiences. Simon Solomon, Executive Director said, “We are so thankful to the Restaurants, Breweries and Distilleries for donating their time and products to our event.” He went on to say “We also receive many donations from local businesses and supporters for the Silent Auction and raffle prizes. Without the generosity of the community, we could not hold this wonderful annual event.”

In addition to all the fun, the Board Members are offering a Board Match for donations received at the event.

Featured guest speaker for the evening will be Chris Carrick, Energy Program Manager with the Central NY Regional Planning and Development Board.

Returning as Master of Ceremonies is Don Brown, well known for his performances as Elvis and his position of Community Engagement Specialist at Chobani, LLC.

Guests can expect a few words from Board President, Daniel Auwarter as well as Board Vice President, John Pumilio and Executive Director, Simon Solomon.

Back by popular demand, Jenni & Tom will provide live music and 5th Dimension photography will be running the photobooth and handling general photography for the evening.

First Take Professional Video Services will be capturing the event for our website video and recording anyone with a story to tell about Rogers Center. Follow the event on Facebook to preview some of the wonderful items and experiences that you can bid on the night of the event.

Heather Tehan, Director of Development is the event coordinator for the Spring Frolic and mentioned, “We are unveiling a new endeavor for Friends of Rogers at the Spring Frolic and we are excited to give our supporters the first look.”

Spring Frolic is the primary fundraising event for Friends of Rogers, attracting nearly two hundred community supporters.

Proceeds raised from the event fund over 5% of the organization’s annual operating budget, allowing Friends of Rogers to continue providing outstanding educational opportunities that excite, inspire, and motivate people of all ages to enjoy, understand, appreciate, and protect our natural environment.

Pre-registration commitments made by March 6th are $49 per person. Event reservations made after that date increase to $59 per person. Space is limited, so be sure to make reservations as soon as possible by calling (607) 674-4733.

A non-profit organization, Friends of Rogers has managed Rogers Environmental Education Center since state funding closed operations at the end of 2010.

In the years since, Rogers Center has evolved into the region’s premier eco-tourist destination and environmental resource, serving more than 18,000 visitors in 2019.