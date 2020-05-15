Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center holds Electric Car Raffle

From Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center:

Friends of Rogers started an Electric Car Raffle on Thursday May 14th. The Electric Car Raffle is a new fundraiser for Friends of Rogers and features a prize of a 2015 Tesla Model S, ($35,000) ARV. The raffle runs from May 14, 2020 at 10 am to October 14, 2020 at 6 pm. The drawing will be held on October 21, 2020 at noon, at Rogers Center and will be open to the public. Tickets are $5 each or 5 tickets for $20 and other bundles are available. All details and rules for the raffle can be found on their website, https://friendsofrogers.org/ click on “Win a Tesla.”

The nonprofit organization had to cancel their most popular fundraiser in March, just one week before the Spring Frolic was to take place on March 19th, due to the COVID-19 statewide shut down of mass gatherings. They plan to host the Silent Auction portion of that event sometime over the summer. At the time of this release, it has not been determined when that can take place. Time will tell how the reopening of the state goes for a business, like Friends of Rogers. The hope is that the Electric Car Raffle will provide environmental education on electric vehicles and bring in revenue from ticket sales online, by mail and by phone.

Heather Tehan, Director of Development said “We hope to introduce people to the electric vehicle while we raise money for our environmental education programs to continue. We are facing a year without the Spring Frolic and the cancellation of the School Field Trips and outreach programs.” Even though the programs and field strips have been cancelled, the number of people going to Rogers Center is up. Simon Solomon, Executive Director said “We are excited to see so many people enjoying the property with their families, the kind of numbers we usually see in mid-Summer. It is nice to see that the community is still relying on us as a place to get outside and enjoy nature even with the buildings being closed at this time.” The buildings and restrooms remain closed until further notice. The trails are open and fish food available in the dispensers near the trout ponds.

The 2015 Tesla Model S is going to be on site at Rogers Center for people to see, as staff is available, until the buildings are reopened. Then staff expects to have the vehicle in front of the Visitor Center daily. You can find out more information at https://friendsofrogers.org/raffle/.