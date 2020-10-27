Friends of Rogers Electric Car Raffle Winner picks up Tesla

From the Rogers Environmental Education Center:

The winner of the Friends of Rogers 2020 Electric Car Raffle is Virginia Huerfeld of Glenmont, NY.

Virginia and her son, Christian Grieco, arrived at Rogers Center on Monday October 26, 2020 to pick up the Tesla Model S. They were both full of excitement to see her new car. Staff took photos and filled out the paperwork to transfer the car to Ms. Huerfeld and she is officially the new owner of the raffle prize. Virginia said “When you called, I was just stunned. I have never won anything and now I won a Tesla!”

Virginia was not the only family member to enter the raffle, her son Christian also entered, as well as his son. Christian said “Between the three of us, we had about one hundred tickets in the raffle. We are so happy!” The winner is no stranger to electric vehicles as her son owns one himself and uses solar panels on his home to charge his car.

The 2020 Electric Car Raffle was the first car raffle for Friends of Rogers and the staff all agree it was a successful fundraising endeavor. Simon Solomon, Executive Director said “We sold tickets locally and grew our local base of supporters, but we also sold tickets to people as far away as Alaska and Hawaii. This raffle brought new people to our website to buy tickets and then to learn about our mission. It was a great success.”

All proceeds of the Electric Car Raffle benefits Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, a nonprofit organization.