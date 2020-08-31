Friends of Rogers 5th annual Wild Goose Chase 5K goes virtual this year

From the Rogers Environmental Education Center:

Go on a “Wild Goose Chase” and take this year’s Labor Day Weekend “Weeklong Challenge” – Saturday, September 5th thru Saturday, September 12th, 2020 to Support Friends of Rogers. Well-groomed trails await you during this year’s ‘VIRTUAL’ 5K Challenge, but you do not need to be on property to participate. A virtual event allows participants to complete the run/walk race at their own pace and either at a time and location of your choosing or at Rogers Center. You choose your own race day between 9/5 – 9/12 and your own starting line whether it’s a treadmill, a park, your neighborhood street or at Rogers Center. At the conclusion of your 3.4-mile trek, upload your time and be ranked among other participants.

Executive Director, Simon Solomon said “The Wild Goose Chase 5K event is special for our supporters, so we will have the course set up on property for the week. People can run/walk the trail on their own and submit their time when finished.” Mr. Solomon went on to say “We didn’t want to miss the 5th year of this great event.”

This year the race is also open to children! Anyone age 4 and up can participate. Special $5/discount pricing for children ages 4-10 and random prizes will be awarded to participants. Since you can run or walk the 3.4 miles anywhere and any day of that week, your whole family can join you for this healthy way to get outside and enjoy nature.

Registration is now open, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/NY/Sherburne/RunFORRogersCenterWildGooseChase to enter. T-shirts will be available at conclusion of the 8-day virtual time period and mailed to those from out of region thereafter. T-shirt size not guaranteed after 8/26 registration.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for people of all ages. Currently the trails are open dawn to dusk daily and the restrooms are open Fridays – Sundays from 7 am – 7 pm. Visitor Center remains temporarily closed at this time.