Friday’s Mega Millions Jackpot Boosted to $510 Million; Estimated jackpot has a cash value of $377.6 Million

From the NYS Gaming Commission Division of the Lottery:

The jackpot for the Friday, January 8 Mega Millions drawing is now $510 Million making it the 8th largest Mega Millions jackpot in history.



Tickets for Friday’s drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. The drawing will be televised live at 11 p.m. at www.megamillions.com.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per game. The Megaplier option costs an additional $1. Prizes on all Megaplier tickets are multiplied, except for the jackpot.

To play Mega Millions, players must select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, a player must match the six numbers on your ticket to the six-number combination drawn at random.

A Mega Millions prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

About the New York Lottery

The New York Lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.38 billion in fiscal year 2019-2020 to help support education in New York State.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.