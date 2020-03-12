Friday Night Program: Astronomy, Mythology and the Keeping of Time at Kopernik

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

This coming Friday, March 13, Kopernik is offering the next Friday Night Public Program talk entitled:

Astronomy, Mythology and the Keeping of Time.

This program will be presented by Peter Klimas, a physics teacher from Vestal High School. Come learn about how the ancients measured time through mythology and astronomy. Kopernik is also offering our Family STEM Hour staring at 7 PM. Look to the panels below for more information on both programs.

Admission for Kopernik’s Friday Nights is:

$6/adults

$4/ student or senior

$20 Family maximum

Kopernik / ASTC members – Free

You can see what we have planned for the Friday night programs this spring on our website. As always, it is an engaging mix of science and technology talks meant to help you better understand how our world and universe works. After each Friday night program, if skies are clear, we open our dome so you can view the night sky through our telescopes.

We have modestly raised the price of admission to our public programs at Kopernik. We have not raised our admission pricing since 2007 but as I am sure you have experienced personally, everything is more expensive today than it was in 2007 and we hope you understand our need to raise our prices.

On Saturday afternoon, April 18 we will be holding our Annual Summer Camp Open House. Please consider attending to find out what educational offerings will be available this summer for students grades 2-12. Summer camp registration will be starting soon! I look forward to seeing you at a Kopernik event soon!