Friday at Chenango Arts Council: Opening Receptions Are Back!

From the Chenango Arts Council:

Artist Rainy Collins-Vickers has created a stunning exhibit of stained glass artwork, which will be on display in the Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries from this Friday, June 11 until June 25, 2021. This unique exhibit is unlike any other we’ve featured here, and we are truly excited it can be opened with a reception for the first time since the COVID 19 shutdown. Please join us Friday, June 25, 2021, at 5:30 pm to view this beautiful show with a community of art lovers and enjoy light refreshments.