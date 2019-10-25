Freshmeat season starts with Binghamton’s BC Roller Derby League

From the BC Roller Derby League:

October 24, 2019 (Binghamton, NY) — The B.C. Roller Derby League has announced the start of its “Freshmeat” recruitment season.

For anyone who has ever been curious about this alternative sport, the league is opening its doors for anyone interested.

Join them at Skate Estate on any of their listed Sunday Freshmeat Workshops from 6PM – 8PM.

“Whether you’re a seasoned skater or haven’t skated since you were at that birthday party when you were 10 years old, we’ll meet you at your skill level and build from there,” said Natalie, who skates under the derby name Nat the Ripper.

“This is just a really great group of men and women who love the sport and we’re hoping to get more people involved.”

The B.C. Rollers are currently accepting all genders and ages 13+ for their juniors and adult teams.

First workshop is free and gear is available. Every workshop after is $5. First workshop will be on October 27.

If you’ve ever been curious about this high-endurance, contact sport on skates, this is a perfect opportunity to learn more about it, and see if it’s a sport you’d like to get more involved with.