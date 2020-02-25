Freeze Out 5K Supports Shelter and Services for the Homeless

From the Binghamton Rescue Mission:

Endwell, NY — Runners and walkers will brave the winter elements in support of ending homelessness during the Binghamton Rescue Mission’s annual Freeze Out 5K to End Homelessness.

This glow-in-the-dark 5K will be held Friday, February 28, at Highland Park (801 Hooper Road) in Endwell. Proceeds from Freeze Out 5K support the Binghamton Rescue Mission’s work to provide housing and support programs for men experiencing homelessness.

Starting at 7pm, the run/walk provides participants with glow accessories. 318 luminaries will line a portion of the course representing the men, women and children who may be experiencing homelessness across Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego and Tioga Counties on any given night (in shelters or on the street).

Walk-in registration begins at 6pm on Friday at Highland Park. (Registration is $40) Participants will receive a glow accessory, t-shirt and finisher’s medal. The Freeze Out 5K includes an after-party in the Highland Park gym with food and drinks and a basket raffle.

The Presenting Sponsor of the Freeze Out 5K is Lourdes Hospital. Additional sponsors are: Community Bank; Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield; Visions Federal Credit Union; Core Management Services, Raymond Corporation; Modern Marketing Commerce; Miller Auto Team; The Star Group, Inc.; Binghamton Hots; KW Fitness; Mooney’s Sport’s Bar and Grill; Monster Energy; Panera Bread; Rossi Pizza; Sam’s Club; Starbucks; Townsquare Media Binghamton; Town of Union Parks and Recreation; Walmart; WBNG; and Wegmans.