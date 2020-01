Tobacco Free Broome and Tioga Reality Check Youth Program is partnering with Johnson City School District to offer a free movie.





The movie, “Wonder Park” will be shown at 2 pm on Sunday, February 9th at the Johnson City Middle School gym.

A small popcorn and slice of pizza will be provided, with additional concession items for sale.

Those interested can call Laura Kelly at 607-778-3928 to reserve tickets.