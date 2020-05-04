Free virtual parenting series offered by The Family Resource Center

From Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County:
The Family Resource Center program of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County is offering a free virtual parenting series called PS… It Works! This educational program is open to all parents and caregivers of children ages 2-18. Classes will be held via video conference on Mondays & Thursdays, 11 am to 12 pm, May 11 – June 8. Parents/caregivers will learn and practice 5 essential communication skills. Contact Joan Shultz jes49@cornell.edu before May 8 to register.