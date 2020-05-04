Free virtual parenting series offered by The Family Resource Center

From Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County:

There is a dairy giveaway next Tuesday, May 5th starting at 11:30 am on the Tioga County Fairgrounds. Drive up in your car, pop your trunk or open your back window, and receive two gallons of milk and a bag with 4 yogurts and a sour cream plus recipe ideas. It will be held at the Fairgrounds, entering from Elm Street.