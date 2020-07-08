Free to Community: Open Air Markets to Boost Local Commerce

These much smaller, outdoor markets are much easier to manage due to social distancing guidelines, as opposed to productions like Afton Sidewalk Day, the Canoe Regatta, and fairs around the six zero seven. What you can expect when shopping one of 6zero7’s open air markets are hand sanitizing stations, socially distanced vendor spaces with one way traffic flow; as well as plenty of signage to remind guests of guidelines like this one: “Please wear your mask when social distancing is not possible.”
Afton Open Air Market – July
Saturday, July 25th
9am to 2pm
1386 NY-7, Afton, NY 13730
“Route seven between Bainbridge and Afton”
Parking available at Suburban Propane
facebook.com/events/587862342115842/
Merchants & Music Series – Summer Edition
The Echo Effect at Echo Lake
Saturday, August 8th
10am to 10pm
185 Echo Lane, Afton, NY 13730
facebook.com/events/427019324604982/
Afton Open Air Market – August
Saturday, August 22nd
9am to 2pm
1386 NY-7, Afton, NY 13730
“Route seven between Bainbridge and Afton”
Parking available at Suburban Propane
facebook.com/events/631981387409733/
Merchants & Music Series – Autumn Edition
Pack the Park II
Saturday, September 12th
9am to 9pm
General Clinton Park
2507 Hinkley Lane, Bainbridge, NY 13733
facebook.com/events/1082977891872815/
Fall Craft & Vendor Fair
Saturday, September 26th
10am to 3pm (Indoor)
34 Spring Street, Afton, NY 13730
to Benefit Afton United Methodist Church
facebook.com/events/2281117702153957/
Afton Open Air Market – September
Saturday, September 26th
9am to 2pm
1386 NY-7, Afton, NY 13730
“Route seven between Bainbridge and Afton”
Parking available at Suburban Propane
facebook.com/events/261080295346091/
Half Moon Harvest Festival
Saturday, October 10th
10am to 10pm (Indoor/Outdoor)
Baristacrats Coffee Bar
190 Main Street, Afton, NY 13730
facebook.com/events/2857526994475152/
SBS Craft & Vendor Shop
November 28th
10am to 4pm (Indoor)
34 Spring Street, Afton, NY 13730
to Benefit Afton United Methodist Church
facebook.com/events/882500862111696/
Merchants & Music Series – Winter Edition
Unwind & Unplug Self Care Event
December 5th 10am to 3pm (Indoor)
34 Spring Street, Afton, NY 13730
facebook.com/events/443515269526382/