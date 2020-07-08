Free to Community: Open Air Markets to Boost Local Commerce

These much smaller, outdoor markets are much easier to manage due to social distancing guidelines, as opposed to productions like Afton Sidewalk Day, the Canoe Regatta, and fairs around the six zero seven. What you can expect when shopping one of 6zero7’s open air markets are hand sanitizing stations, socially distanced vendor spaces with one way traffic flow; as well as plenty of signage to remind guests of guidelines like this one: “Please wear your mask when social distancing is not possible.”

Afton Open Air Market – July

Saturday, July 25th

9am to 2pm

1386 NY-7, Afton, NY 13730

“Route seven between Bainbridge and Afton”

Parking available at Suburban Propane

facebook.com/events/587862342115842/

Merchants & Music Series – Summer Edition

The Echo Effect at Echo Lake

Saturday, August 8th

10am to 10pm

185 Echo Lane, Afton, NY 13730

facebook.com/events/427019324604982/

Afton Open Air Market – August

Saturday, August 22nd

9am to 2pm

1386 NY-7, Afton, NY 13730

“Route seven between Bainbridge and Afton”

Parking available at Suburban Propane

facebook.com/events/631981387409733/

Merchants & Music Series – Autumn Edition

Pack the Park II

Saturday, September 12th

9am to 9pm

General Clinton Park

2507 Hinkley Lane, Bainbridge, NY 13733

facebook.com/events/1082977891872815/

Fall Craft & Vendor Fair

Saturday, September 26th

10am to 3pm (Indoor)

34 Spring Street, Afton, NY 13730

to Benefit Afton United Methodist Church

facebook.com/events/2281117702153957/

Afton Open Air Market – September

Saturday, September 26th

9am to 2pm

1386 NY-7, Afton, NY 13730

“Route seven between Bainbridge and Afton”

Parking available at Suburban Propane

facebook.com/events/261080295346091/

Half Moon Harvest Festival

Saturday, October 10th

10am to 10pm (Indoor/Outdoor)

Baristacrats Coffee Bar

190 Main Street, Afton, NY 13730

facebook.com/events/2857526994475152/

SBS Craft & Vendor Shop

November 28th

10am to 4pm (Indoor)

34 Spring Street, Afton, NY 13730

to Benefit Afton United Methodist Church

facebook.com/events/882500862111696/

Merchants & Music Series – Winter Edition

Unwind & Unplug Self Care Event

December 5th 10am to 3pm (Indoor)

34 Spring Street, Afton, NY 13730

facebook.com/events/443515269526382/

