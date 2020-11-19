Free Thanksgiving dinner at Tioga County Boys and Girls Club

From The Tioga County Boys and Girls Club:

The Tioga County Boys and Girls Club will be doing our FREE Thanksgiving Dinner THIS SUNDAY! Curbside No Contact Pick up in our parking lot 3pm till GONE. We ask you to keep your windows up, by show of fingers, how many meals you would like then pop your trunk so we can place your to go meals in your trunk. We will request everyone to wear a mask even while in your car, we will all be wearing masks as well. Please tell your friends & share this post – we want to give as many meals as possible to those in need.