Free rabies clinics continue at SQSPCA

From the Susquehanna SPCA

In conjunction with the Otsego County Department of Health, the Susquehanna

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) will continue to hold free weekly

rabies vaccination clinics on-site for the foreseeable future.



According to SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes, the shelter is scheduling vaccination

appointments for pet dogs, cats, and ferrets on Wednesday afternoons from 1-3 p.m. and on

Thursday mornings from 9-11 a.m. Individual appointments allow for proper social distancing,

Haynes said.



Registration is currently underway by calling (607) 547-8111, extension 108. Appointments will

be scheduled weekly on a first come, first served basis. There is a limit of 15 pets per person.



The SQSPCA requirements for pet owners will follow Otsego County guidelines:



 Previous rabies vaccination certificate must be presented to receive a three-year

booster (NO exceptions).



 Dogs must be on a leash and under proper control.



 Cats and ferrets should be in a pillow case or carrying case.



According to the Otsego County Department of Health, the vaccine being used gives one-year

protection for domestic dogs and cats receiving their first vaccination and three-year protection

for domestic dogs and cats receiving a booster.



“Compulsory vaccination is required for all dogs and cats in Otsego County. The incidence of

confirmed positive rabies cases in wild animals continues, the most recent of which being a

rabid skunk in the Town of Hartwick,” said Heidi Bond, Otsego County Director of Public Health.



“Every dog and cat three months of age or older is required to be vaccinated, even pet dogs

and cats that stay inside, and domesticated ferrets require vaccination each year,” Bond

explained.



New York State law requires all dogs to be licensed. A license will not be issued for a time

period extending beyond the date of the dog’s rabies certificate. It is also New York State law

that any unvaccinated pet exposed to a rabid or suspected rabid animal be euthanized or

quarantined for six months at the owner’s expense, and that any unvaccinated pet that bites be

confined for 10 days at a facility at the owner’s expense.