Free Original Musical at New Life Ministries in Endicott

From New Life Ministries:

New Life Ministries is proud to present their seventh original musical, “WHISPERS”! This show

tells the story of a couple bound by addiction, depression, self-harm, and suicidal thoughts; they

don’t believe they are worthy of forgiveness because of a choice they made ten years before.

Although evil tries to whisper dark lies into their hearts to block out the truth, in the end they

discover a light that breaks through. Together, they learn that redemption is possible for

everyone. Due to the adult themes, this show is not recommended for children. Free childcare

will be available.

Like every year, the show is completely free! Each of our musicals provide an opportunity for guests to donate to a worthy cause. This year we chose to support New Life Celebrate Recovery, a program designed to assist those in recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups by providing a safe space to find community and connection each week.

Every Friday evening at 6:30PM attendees are welcomed to enjoy refreshments and an encouraging message, celebrate individual recovery milestones, then split into smaller groups where they can build

lasting relationships with others – as well as find accountability for their goals. The purpose of

Celebrate Recovery is to help people find lasting freedom both personally and spiritually.

The show starts at 7:00PM on October 7, 8, and 9 – and for the first time we will be having a

matinee showing at 3:00PM on Sunday, October 10. Friday and Saturday nights’ shows will be

livestreamed as well. We will have refreshments available at our cafe and shirts for sale (also to

benefit Celebrate Recovery). Our showtimes have collectively garnered nearly 1,500 attendees

in the past, and we hope to exceed that through our in-person and online showings.

WHERE: 201 HILL AVE. ENDICOTT, NY.

DATE: OCTOBER 7, 8, 9, 10

TIME: 7:00PM (Oct. 7, 8, and 9) and 3:00PM (Oct. 10)