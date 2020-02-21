Free Film Showing, “Harriet”, Cinema Saver, Endicott, March 14, 2020

From The League of Women Voters of Broome and Tioga Counties:
The League of Women Voters of Broome and Tioga Counties is pleased to present a free viewing of the film “Harriet”, on March 14th at Cinema Saver, 19 Madison Avenue, Endicott, NY.
Those wishing to attend should RSVP to Sara Wokan at the listed phone number or e-mail address. Space is particularly limited at the restaurant, so reserve soon!
In event of a need to cancel the event, it will be posted on our Facebook Page and Website. The film showing will not be rescheduled.
Lunch and Discussion Following
Ristorante Dell’ Arco, 2308 Watson Boulevard, Endwell NY
Dutch Treat (Order and pay from menu)