Free Debate Classes for Broome County Students

From Binghamton University:

Binghamton University’s debate team will once again be offering free debate sessions for students throughout Broome County. They will be offering two different sessions that will both run for five weeks. Students can sign up for Wednesdays at 4pm, starting October 14th, or Thursdays at 6pm, starting October 15th. The sessions are available to any student, ages 8-15, who lives in Broome County. Meetings will happen through zoom and prior registration is required, with each session capped at 24 students. To register visit https://debatealliance.com/

Kids will have the opportunity to work with the debate team and undergraduates enrolled in the Scholars program who are enrolled in the University’s Community Building Through Debate course, taught by Binghamton’s Director of Speech and Debate. Each week, students will receive a short lecture on debate, followed by activities to build upon the lesson plan where kids will be divided by age and skill. The sessions are designed to improve listening, critical thinking, and public speaking skills.

“I’m incredibly excited to offer these workshops again,” Joe Schatz, the team’s director says. “We started to offer them when schools where getting shutdown in the spring and it made a big difference a bunch of kids who really enjoyed the opportunity to engage with their peers across the county. With so many schools meeting mostly electronically still, I’m excited to be able to get kids communicating with one another in a meaningful way.”

“The critical thinking, public speaking, and advocacy skills involved in debate are unparalleled in any other extra-curricular activity,” Kate Marin, the team’s President and Binghamton University Scholars student notes. “In addition, this program involves invaluable community outreach that will help bring the Binghamton community closer together.”

For more details, and to register, visit https://debatealliance.com