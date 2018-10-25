Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join HeatSmart Southern Tier for a free Clean Heating & Cooling Info Session at Beer Tree Brew Co.

Located at 197 NY-369 in Port Crane from 6 to 7:30 pm on Tuesday, November 13th

Learn how energy efficiency, air-source heat pumps, and ground-source heat pumps can:

• Lower your energy bill

• Keep your home safe

• Protect the environment

HeatSmart Southern Tier is here to answer your energy efficiency, heating, and cooling questions!

Attendees will learn about the available incentives and long lasting benefits for installing ground source and air source heating in their own homes.

Attendees will receive $1 off any beer, wine, or soda.

Questions?

info@heatsmartsoutherntier.org

607-873-9220

heatsmartsoutherntier.org