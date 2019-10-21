Free adult basic Spanish and French classes

From the American Civic Association:



Have you ever wished to learn a second language? Or maybe even a third?



The American Civic Association would love to invite our community members to our Adult Basic Spanish Classes and our Adult Basic French Classes.



The Adult Basic Spanish Classes start on October 2nd to December 18th, every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30PM.



The Adult Basic French Classes start on October 9 to December 18th, every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30PM.

Please email us at contact@americancivic.com to RSVP for any of these events above.



We look forward to hearing from you.



