Fred Akshar raises over $100K in first month of campaign for Broome Sheriff

From the office of Senator Fred Akshar:

In just the first few weeks since announcing his candidacy, Fred Akshar has raised over $100,000 toward his campaign to become the next Sheriff of Broome County.

Senator Fred Akshar said, “Our community’s positive response since our announcement in June has been completely overwhelming. I’m truly humbled to have received such widespread support and encouragement from individuals, families and various groups and organizations from the very beginning of this new journey.”

As of the July 11, 2021 campaign finance reporting deadline, the Akshar for Sheriff campaign reported a closing balance of $103,203.93 from over 100 contributions.

This strong start follows over 30 public endorsements from local elected officials, community leaders, and law enforcement and first responder organizations, including the Binghamton Police Benevolent Association and the Binghamton Professional Firefighters Association.

“Financial support both large and small is sincerely appreciated and will help a great deal in getting our message out to the community as we move toward campaign season, but my priority will always be getting out of the office, listening to the people and working to address their needs at the ground level,” said Akshar. “I will continue working hard to earn our community’s support on Election Day and beyond, because the people deserve nothing less.”

Akshar announced his candidacy for Broome County Sheriff on June 3, 2011.