Fran Murphy Book Signing at Riverow Bookshop Oct 23

From Riverow Bookshop:

Fran Murphy, former Owego Free Academy Superintendent of Schools, will be at Riverow Bookshop on Saturday, October 23, form 1-3pm to sign copies of his new historical novel, TEACHER SPY ASSASSIN.



Murphy, who resided in the Owego area during the 1980s, spearheaded computer technology growth for Owego school students and was very active in the community at large.

Riverow Bookshop is located at 187 Front St in Owego. For more information call 607-687-4094 or visit Facebook.

