Former Postal Carrier Sentenced for Discarding Mail in Woods

SYRACUSE, NY – Tanner Brown, 25, of Cobleskill, New York, was sentenced today in federal court in Syracuse to 18 months of Probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, after previously pleading guilty to one felony count of delaying the mail, announced Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Special Agent in Charge Matthew Modafferi, United States Postal Service-Office of Inspector General (USPS-OIG), Northeast Area Field Office.

As a part of his prior guilty plea, Brown admitted that between January 1, 2019, and July 24, 2019, while working as a postal carrier for the United States Postal Service, he intentionally detained and failed to deliver 5,833 pieces of mail.

Instead of delivering this mail to its intended recipients in Onondaga County, Brown drove it to Sharon Springs, New York, where he dumped some of it in a grassy field and the rest of it in a wooded area underneath a pile of discarded tires.

When agents recovered the mail from those locations, they discovered that much of it was First-Class Mailand that most of it was wet, dirty, and/or covered in bugs.

The Postal Service eventually delivered as much of the recovered mail as it could, and Brown is no longer employed by the Postal Service.

Brown was also ordered to serve 100 hours of community service as part of his sentence, which was pronounced by Chief United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby, who presides over the case.

This case was investigated by USPS-OIG, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael F. Perry.