Former NY Governor George Pataki Backs Tenney Claudia Tenney is a leader and a doer, Pataki says

From Claudia Tenney:

NY22- Today, the former Governor of New York, George Pataki, endorsed Claudia Tenney for Congress in New York’s 22nd District.

The three-term governor of the Empire State (1995-2006) cited Tenney’s strong stance on law and order, support for President Trump, and bringing jobs back to Upstate. Like Tenney, Pataki is the parent of a United States Marine and advocate for veterans. Pataki noted Brindisi has broken promises on impeaching President Trump and defending law enforcement.

Former Governor George Pataki said:

“Upstate New York needs a fighter like Claudia Tenney in Washington to help President Trump, defend the police and stand up for law and order, and bring good paying jobs back to our communities. As a fellow Marine parent, I fully support Claudia because she will fight to get our brave servicemen and women and veterans the resources and benefits they need and deserve. Claudia supports President Trump and his America First agenda, unlike her opponent Anthony Brindisi who voted to impeach the President three times after promising he wouldn’t. Claudia is a leader and doer who will make sure we get tough with China, protect our seniors, and get our economy back on track. Claudia deserves your vote.”

Claudia Tenney said:

“It is a privilege to have the support of Governor Pataki who lead our state so well. His endorsement shows that our campaign is gaining momentum and has the backing of local, state, and national leaders because they know how important it is to have honest representatives in Congress. I am committed to telling the truth and fighting hard for Central New York and the Southern Tier. Thank you, Governor Pataki.”