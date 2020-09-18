“For Them” 5K Ruck March

From the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency:

The Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency is hosting a 5K Ruck March entitled “For Them”. This Ruck March is designed to raise awareness about the issue of veteran suicide, to honor the memory of those we have lost to the War Within and to provide prevention through awareness.

“For Them” will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Hickories Park, Pavilion #5 in Owego from 9:00 am to Noon (Check-in begins at 8:30 am) The event is open to the first 50 registrants only and persons of all ages are encouraged to participate.

There will be goody bags and commemorative t-shirts to all who register. We are asking all participants to wear a rucksack or backpack, and to load 22 lbs. of weight into same – the weight is representative of the 22 veterans a day we lose to suicide.

Participants are also encouraged to carry an American flag and the name and information of a veteran we have lost to suicide on their backpack or rucks. For more information or to register for this event, contact Mike or Bonnie at 607-687-8228 or by email at middaughm@co.tioga.ny.us or handb@co.tioga.ny.us

Come out and support this worthy cause and ruck march with us……”WE RUCK FOR THEM, BECAUSE THEY CAN’T!”