For Immediate Release: Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network to Hold Annual Fashion Gala on April 29th

From the Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network:

Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network is excited to announce that they will be holding their 7th Annual and 1st ever Virtual Fashion Gala on Thursday April 29th from 6:30pm.8:30pm.

Although the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, the organization is excited to bring the virtual runway into homes this April. This year, we have partnered with over 30 local restaurants and businesses to help those who have been impacted the most by the pandemic. Each ticket purchased for the event will come with a gift card to support a local restaurant, access to the event on April 29th, as well as other great benefits.

This event will be a great evening to come together and celebrate all the things that make Broome County and the Southern Tier the special place that it is. Models will include local celebrities, radio personalities, as well as many other local supporters of the organization.

This event would not be possible without the support of organizations like our Platinum sponsors: Servpro & Upstate Shredding – Weitsman Recycling.

For more information, interview or media requests contact Matthew Johns, Development & Marketing Coordinator at 607-772-0517 ext. 133 or mjohns@mothersandbabies.org.