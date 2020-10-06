Food Bank of the Southern Tier Postpones In-house Volunteer Shifts

From the Food Bank of the Southern Tier:

ELMIRA, NY – Effective today, Tuesday, October 6, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier will temporarily pause all Warehouse volunteer activities.

This decision was made based on the resurgence of COVID-19 and current number of infected individuals in the Southern Tier. The Food Bank is looking to tentatively re-open volunteer shifts on Monday, October 19.

The Food Bank’s main priority is to continue to safely distribute food to the community. To do this, the Food Bank must make sure that all employees remain healthy.

During this time, the Food Bank will continue to host Community Food Distributions and Mobile Food Pantries, while also working with partners, like local food pantries and meal sites to distribute food.

The Food Bank will continue to monitor the local infection rates, as well as the organization’s operations to ensure that people are safely fed.

To learn more about food distributions and resources near you, visit www.foodbankst.org/find-food or call 2-1-1.