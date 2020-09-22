Food Bank Announces Leader of the Pack Participants

From the Food Bank of the Southern Tier:

ELMIRA, NY – As part of Hunger Action Month, local business will come together to compete in the 2020 Leader Pack Corporate Challenge presented by Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. This year’s competition will be held virtually, allowing teams to extend their overall impact.



The week-long challenge will begin Wednesday, September 23 and end Wednesday, September 30. During the virtual event, teams will have one week to collect the most contributions via their virtual store. Whomever receives the most contributions, will be crowned the Leader of the Pack! Visit

www.foodbankst.org/leaderofthepack to support your team on or after September 23.



Participants Include: AgeLess Integrative Medical Spa, Big Ink Tattoo & Piercing, Cameron Manufacturing & Design, Inc., Chemung Canal Trust Company, Excellus BCBS, First Heritage Federal Credit Union, Mengel Metzger Barr & Co LLP, Seneca Beverage Corporation, Sound Communications, Tompkins Trust Company, and Wegmans.



In total, participates have dedicated company matches that will help provide more than 54,000 meals for Southern Tier residents experiencing food insecurity. Mengel Metzger Barr & Co LLP has partnered with the Food Bank for nearly 20 years as volunteers, board and committee members, and event sponsors.



“We are so pleased to see fellow businesses join Mengel Metzger Barr in this competition. 2020 has been a challenging year for many businesses and families. Now, more than ever, it is important for us to support our community and Leader of the Pack is a great way to do that. We love that this is a fun and engaging way for businesses to give back,” said Krista Niles-Updyke, Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP Partner.



A regional agency of Catholic Charities and a member of Feeding America Before the pandemic, hunger was a reality for more than 72,600 people in the Southern Tier, 1 in 8 adults do not know how they will provide their next meal. Last year, the Food Bank distributed 10.9 million meals through direct service programs and our partner agency network.

