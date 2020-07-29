Food assistance and essential nutrition returns to Otsego County, NY

From the American Dairy Association North East:

FREE Milk/Food Drive-Thru Event Scheduled in Gilbertsville on Wednesday, July 29

WHAT: Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (C.F.A.P.), government-funded grants have been made available to food banks and community organizations to help provide much needed food to those in need.

WHO: American Dairy Association North East is working with Dairy Farmers of America, Renzi Foodservice, the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District and community partners to facilitate the distribution of more than 3,000 gallons of milk and more than 21,000 pounds of additional food through a local drive-thru event. There will be 1,080 boxes of produce, each containing 20 pounds of products. Each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and one box, while supplies last.

WHERE/WHEN:

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District (693 State Highway 51, Gilbertsville, N.Y. 13776) on Wednesday, July 29 beginning at 1:00 p.m.

HOW: To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, there will be a drive- thru distribution process for this event. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive milk and products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted. No registration or paperwork is required for this distribution.

WHY: Milk and dairy foods are an important source of essential nutrients. Local dairy farmers are committed to producing wholesome, nourishing milk for families throughout the community.

During the month of June, ADANE collaborated with dairy companies and local community groups to distribute more than 200,000 gallons of milk. In July, ADANE is expecting to facilitate the distribution of another 200,000 gallons of milk.