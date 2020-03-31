Following unanimous passage of stimulus, bringing +$115 billion to NY, Schumer, Gillibrand announce NY communities will get an additinal $2.4 billion in CDBG funding

From the office of Senator Chuck Schumer:

The Coronavirus Pandemic Has Stretched Upstate NY Facilities Thin And Left Vulnerable Populations Behind; Schumer Fought To Include $$ For Upstate Public Infrastructure, Creating Good-Paying Jobs & Supporting Local Housing And Development Projects

Schumer, Gillibrand Say Additional Dollars for CDBG Program Will Help Mitigate Local Economic Crises By Investing In Neighborhood Revitalization Efforts & Provide Essential Funds For Transformative Development Initiatives Across New York State

Senators: CDBG Funding Is More Important Now Than Ever Before

Following Schumer’s successful, bipartisan negotiations for significant aid for states as part of the ‘Corona 3’ deal passed by unanimous vote last week in the Senate and signed into law on Friday, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced that New York state localities will get $2.4 billion in federal funding for economic development and public infrastructure through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program as part of the coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus package. The funding will be allocated by the Office of Community Planning and Development (CPD), which is part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The total eligible funding will go directly to the localities from the Secretary of HUD, Ben Carson, upon application.

“The Community Development Block Grant is a vital stream of investment that supports local economic growth, community revitalization, and affordable housing. Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, we must not forget to invest in our future, and this funding does just that,” said Senator Schumer. “I worked hard to get this funding on the negotiating table and into the final deal because this program delivers real results to Upstate New York by creating good-paying jobs, delivering essential services that will help communities, and investing in affordable housing for our vulnerable populations. I will always fight tooth and nail to protect this critical investment for our communities.”

“Investing in local economic growth is more important now than ever,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This funding will help rebuild our communities and ensures the needs of our most vulnerable populations are met today and for years to come. I will always fight to ensure a strong future for every member of our community.”

Communities in New York State will use the funding to address a wide range of needs and enable local governments to support community non-profits perform essential services, fund workforce development and training, retrofit community facilities for medial or quarantine use, support food and essential supply delivery to vulnerable populations, and support vital governmental functions.

Schumer and Gillibrand explained that the additional CDBG funding was allocated to states and unites of local governments that received an allocation under the fiscal year 2020 CDBG formula. The funding is 70% entitlement communities and 30% states. Also, the Senators said that the $2.4 billion secured in the bipartisan ‘Corona 3’ negotiations is the first of a series of allocations that localities may be eligible for. New York state will receive $1 billion in order to support a coordinated response across entitlement and non-entitlement communities. Additionally, depending on whether or not a community is affected by COVID-19, resulting in related economic and housing disruption, HUD can respond accordingly with an additional targeted assistance pot of $2 billion.

A breakdown of the funding appears below: