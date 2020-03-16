Following President’s National Emergency Declaration, Brindisi Passes Bipartisan Emergency Coronavirus Funding Package To Address Pandemic

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Anthony Brindisi today voted to pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act through the House of Representatives. This legislation would respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak by providing free coronavirus testing, strengthening Medicaid, establishing emergency paid leave, and ensuring children have access to meals in the event of school closures.

“We are all Americans first. I will continue to work with anyone, regardless of party, to ensure our communities have the resources and support they need to address the coronavirus pandemic,” said Brindisi. “The legislation we passed today will make sure that everyone who needs a coronavirus test can receive one without cost sharing, strengthen Medicaid, bolster unemployment aid, and implement a paid emergency leave policy so workers aren’t forced to choose between their health and their paycheck. We must keep working together on legislation that can be signed into law to help keep our communities safe.”

Earlier this week, Brindisi called for Democrats and Republicans to work together to enact a comprehensive public health and economic response to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, Brindisi convened a meeting of medical experts, and local, county, and state officials to ensure the region was appropriately prepared for coronavirus. Additionally, Brindisi worked with the Administration’s Coronavirus Task Force and Vice President Mike Pence to increase resources for county, state, and local governments.

The legislation will allow for:

Free testing for coronavirus

More than $1 billion in food assistance for people impacted by coronavirus

A 6.2% increase to Federal Medical Assistance Percentage.

This will mean more than $6.7 billion estimated for New York’s Medicaid program and local counties

The establishment of an emergency paid leave program to replace a significant share of lost wages for workers and family who take leave to avoid spreading the virus.

The legislation now moves to the Senate. It has President Trump’s endorsement. For additional information on the coronavirus, visit the CDC’s website or click HERE. For additional information on the legislation click HERE.