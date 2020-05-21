Following Delgado and Katko Push, IRS Opens Phone Lines to Answer Stimulus Check Questions

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY—Last month, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) and Representative John Katko (NY-24) led a bipartisan effort to restore Internal Revenue Service (IRS) customer service operations and ensure Economic Impact Payments (EIPs), administered by the IRS, are efficiently distributed to working families who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Their letter called on the IRS to speed up the process of distributing checks and restore phone service to assist those who live in rural areas or lack consistent rural broadband. Following this letter, the IRS announced they will restore phone service to respond to stimulus check questions. Americans can now call 800-919-9835 and have the option to speak with an IRS telephone representative.

“The CARES Act was signed into law more than a month ago and the American people need to see their stimulus checks now. I am glad to see the IRS heeded our bipartisan call to restore phone service and make sure upstate residents can speak to a live person when asking about the status of their payment,” said Rep. Antonio Delgado. “This is a first step—I will keep demanding answers on behalf of upstate residents to ensure every single person gets the economic impact payments they are entitled to by law.”

“Alongside Rep. Delgado, I led a bipartisan push to urge the IRS to restore their customer service operations. Today, I am pleased to announce that they have granted our request, launching a new phone number to assist Central New Yorkers with questions related to Economic Impact Payments (EIPs). Individuals and families across Central New York remain confused and frustrated with the current IRS processes in place. With many experiencing difficulties finding reliable information on the status of their EIPs, I welcome this change by the IRS. In the coming days, I will continue to encourage the IRS to listen to the concerns of taxpayers and make necessary improvements to their operations,” said Rep. John Katko.

A copy of the original letter can be found here